BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died in a head-on crash Friday night along Highway 58 east of Bakersfield. The collision has closed eastbound lanes of Highway 58.

The crash was reported just after 8:15 p.m. in eastbound lanes of Highway 58 just west of General Beale Road, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. The collision involved at least two vehicles with one of them overturning.

Traffic in both directions is stopped. Two people were reported pinned in vehicles, one of them was unresponsive.

Use an alternate route through the area.

