BODFISH, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is left with severe injuries after a crash occurred on Highway 178 just southwest of Delonegha Hot Springs, according to the California Highway Patrol Incident Page.

CHP first reported the crash at 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday at mile marker 32. CHP said two vehicles collided, severely injuring at least a driver in the process.

CPR was reportedly performed on the driver, according to CHP. One person was later transported to the hospital, the Kern County Fire Department told 17 News, but did not specify if the person transported was the driver.

Expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story.