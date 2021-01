OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has been seriously injured in a motorcycle collision in Oildale.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting that just after 2 p.m., it received reports of a collision between a motorcycle and a Toyota Tundra in the area of Misty Meadow Drive and Gold Meadow Drive. The department is describing the incident as a major-injury crash.

