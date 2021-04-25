At least 1 seriously injured after car crashes into light pole in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has been seriously injured after a car crashed into a light pole in Oildale.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting that at around 1:37 p.m., a black Volkswagen Jetta crashed into a pole and palm tree on Merle Haggard Drive at McCray Street. It is unknown at this time how many people were inside the vehicle. The CHP is currently reporting the incident as a major-injury collision.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. This article will be updated once more information becomes available.