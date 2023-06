BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person was hospitalized following a crash Thursday afternoon in Shafter, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 43 and Orange Street at around 4:45 p.m., according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

A silver van and pickup truck collided causing severe damage to the van.

At least one person was taken to a hospital with major injuries.