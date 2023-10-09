BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person suffered major injuries after a semi-truck rollover crash Monday at the Laval Road eastbound offramp along I-5.

According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash was reported around 11 a.m. when a semi-truck was on its side and blocking traffic.

At one point, vehicles were trying to make illegal U-turns and go the wrong way to avoid the traffic delays caused by the crash, according to CHP.

Traffic was delayed for several hours for cleanup and investigation. All lanes reopened at around 3 p.m.