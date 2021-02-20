At least 1 person seriously injured in rollover crash on Hwy. 99 in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has been seriously injured in a rollover crash on Highway 99 in Delano.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting that at around 2:14 p.m., officers were sent to southbound Highway 99 just south of County Line Road after receiving a report of a crash in the area.

The department said a woman was pinned underneath the vehicle and reported that there are a total of four occupants. The CHP is now listing the crash as a major-injury incident. It is not clear at this time how many people have been injured.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.