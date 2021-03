BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has been killed in a multi-vehicle collision in southeast Bakersfield.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting that at around 8:13 p.m., several vehicles — including a semi truck — were involved in a collision on Highway 184 at East Wilson Road.

Several people are believed to have been injured in the accident. This article will be updated once more information becomes available.