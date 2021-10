BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person died Saturday morning following a rollover crash along Highway 58 in Mojave.

The collision was reported just after 6:30 a.m. on Highway 58 near Exit 172, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. One person was reported ejected from the vehicle.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

We will update this story as we learn more information.