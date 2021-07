BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A person has been killed in a crash on Highway 43 in southwest Bakersfield.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting that at around 5:13 a.m., a semi truck crashed into a tree on Highway 43 at Panama Lane and caught fire. Another semi truck was also involved in the crash.

The CHP said Highway 43 between Interstate 5 and Stockdale Highway is currently closed.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.