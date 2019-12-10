At least 1 person killed in crash at I-5, Hwy 99 split in Fort Tejon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP says at least one person was killed in a collision at the Interstate 5 and Highway 99 interchange Monday evening near Fort Tejon.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision was reported at around 6:10 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 99 at the I-5 split.

It is unclear what caused the collision and how many vehicles were involved.

CHP reports a heavy backup at the Grapevine and northbound traffic was being diverted to Interstate 5, but one lane has reopened on Highway 99.

We will update this story as we learn more information.