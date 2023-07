BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is dead in a crash involving multiple vehicles and a semi-truck Friday night on westbound Highway 58 near North Edwards.

The crash was reported around 6 p.m. when a semi-truck collided with six vehicles on Highway 58 just east of California City Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.

Just before 6:20 p.m., the highway was backed up for several miles, according to CHP.

This is a developing story.