BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person was hurt in a crash Monday night in south Bakersfield.

Emergency crews were called to Taft Highway and Heater Meadows Drive for a report of a crash at around 9:20 p.m. involving at least two vehicles and a motorcycle. One person was seen being put in an ambulance by first responders. It wasn’t clear how many others may have been injured.

East and westbound traffic is closed in the area on Taft Highway.

No other information was immediately available.