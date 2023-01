BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information, at least one person is dead following a crash that blocked all lanes on Highway 223 Thursday afternoon.

The crash was reported at about 5:35 p.m. on Highway 223 near Rockpile Road, according to CHP. Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.