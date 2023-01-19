BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is confirmed dead in a vehicle and train collision in the Shafter area, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash happened around 4:43 p.m. Thursday near Madera and Poplar avenues.

According to an Amtrak spokesperson, the train was traveling from Bakersfield to Oakland and a vehicle that was on the track came in contact with the train. There were no reported injuries to the 73 passengers or crew on the Amtrak.

Amtrak is working with local law enforcement to investigate, according to the Amtrak spokesperson.

On Instagram, the City of Shafter posted to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.