BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died in a crash Wednesday in Tehachapi, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash involving three vehicles was reported just before 4 p.m. at Tehachapi Willow Springs and Highline roads, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

It was not immediately clear if anyone else was injured or what caused the crash.

Northbound traffic on Tehachapi Willow Springs Road was shut down for emergency crews.