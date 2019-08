BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Traffic on southbound lanes of Highway 99 just south of Taft Highway is slowed down because of a crash that severely injured at least one person Friday evening.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, two vehicles were involved in a collision at around 6:35 p.m.

At least one person was airlifted to a hospital.

We will update this story as we learn more information.