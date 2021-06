TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has been killed in a collision on Taft Highway early this morning.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting that a collision involving two vehicles happened just after 4 a.m. on Taft Highway at Sunridge Avenue northeast of Taft. The highway has been closed in both directions, according to the department. It is unknown at this time when the roadway will be cleared.

