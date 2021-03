RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has been killed in a rollover crash in Ridgecrest this afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting that at around 1:15 p.m., a vehicle crashed on Highway 395 at S. China Lake Road. The department said the vehicle was traveling at high speeds when it suddenly veered off the roadway and rolled over multiple times.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.