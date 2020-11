WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has been killed in a collision on Highway 46 near Wasco early this morning.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting that the accident happened at around 4:30 a.m. on the highway at Beech Avenue. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, which has blocked all lanes, according to the department. Traffic is being detoured in the area.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.