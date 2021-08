BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has been killed in a collision on Highway 43 early this morning.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting that the collision between a GMC pickup truck and a Nissan Quest happened just after 5 a.m. on Highway 43 north of Interstate 5. The highway has been closed in the area due to the crash.

There is no estimate at this time for when lanes will reopen. Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route.