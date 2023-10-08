WELDON, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is dead following a deputy-involved crash on State Route 178 Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol and Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

According to CHP, a vehicle collided with a motorcycle on State Route 178 near Kelso Valley Road at approximately 11:44 p.m. CHP said the motorcycle was split in half following the crash.

CHP said one party was unresponsive following the crash, and had two tourniquets — one on a leg and one on an arm. The second party was conscious and possibly sustained minor injuries, according to the patrol.

KCSO stated on Sunday morning that a deputy was involved in the same fatal multi-vehicle crash while traveling eastbound on State Route 178. The deputy did not sustain any injuries, KCSO said.

KCSO said CHP is investigating this crash. The identity of the victim has not been released.