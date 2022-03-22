BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed in a crash north of Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 4:44 a.m. on southbound Highway 99 just north of Merced avenue, a van was stopped in traffic lanes when a semi-truck hit the back of the van pushing it to the right shoulder and ejecting the driver, according to CHP. The driver died at the scene.

There are currently no lane closures. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this collision, according to CHP.

