UPDATED: Man killed in collision near Shafter

UPDATE (12:15 p.m.) — The California Highway Patrol has released more details in the collision that left a man dead Monday morning near Shafter. According to CHP, Maribel Pimentel Lopez, 30, was the driver of the white Chevrolet SUV that hit a gray Nissan Altima.

The driver of the Nissan Altima did not notice Pimentel was at a close distance when he entered the intersection and was hit on the driver’s side door, according to CHP. Following the impact, both vehicles hit a fence from a nearby business.

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — A man has died in a collision near Shafter this morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were sent out at around 7:03 a.m. to the area of Burbank Street and Scaroni Avenue southwest of Shafter after receiving reports of a collision in the area.

The department said a gray Nissan Altima was heading westbound on Burbank Street and made a complete stop at the Scaroni Street intersection. The driver then pulled out of the intersection into the path of a white Chevrolet SUV heading northbound on Scaroni Avenue.

The driver of the Nissan, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CHP. No one else was injured in the accident.

No lanes were closed due to the crash, according to CHP.