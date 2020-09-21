UPDATED: Man killed in collision near Shafter

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (12:15 p.m.) — The California Highway Patrol has released more details in the collision that left a man dead Monday morning near Shafter. According to CHP, Maribel Pimentel Lopez, 30, was the driver of the white Chevrolet SUV that hit a gray Nissan Altima.

The driver of the Nissan Altima did not notice Pimentel was at a close distance when he entered the intersection and was hit on the driver’s side door, according to CHP. Following the impact, both vehicles hit a fence from a nearby business.

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — A man has died in a collision near Shafter this morning. 

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were sent out at around 7:03 a.m. to the area of Burbank Street and Scaroni Avenue southwest of Shafter after receiving reports of a collision in the area. 

The department said a gray Nissan Altima was heading westbound on Burbank Street and made a complete stop at the Scaroni Street intersection. The driver then pulled out of the intersection into the path of a white Chevrolet SUV heading northbound on Scaroni Avenue.

The driver of the Nissan, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CHP. No one else was injured in the accident.

No lanes were closed due to the crash, according to CHP.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News