BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has been killed after a trailer collided with a vehicle causing it to catch on fire near Arvin, according to the California Highway Patrol Incident Page.

CHP first reported the crash at the intersection of Wheeler Ridge and Herring roads at around 3:16 p.m. Monday.

Wheeler Ridge Road is closed between Herring Road and Highway 223 for the investigation.

According to CHP, one party trapped in a vehicle has been pronounced dead. The Kern County Coroner is at the scene.

North and southbound lanes of Wheeler Ridge Road in the area are currently blocked, CHP said. Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route.

No other injuries or fatalities were reported.

This is a developing story.