At least 1 killed after pickup truck collides with semi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has been killed after a pickup truck collided with a semi this morning.

The California Highway Patrol said officers were sent out to the area of Herring Road and Old River Road at around 6:11 a.m. after getting reports of a collision in the area. The officers found that the pickup truck was on fire and the driver was pinned inside the vehicle.

It is unknown at this time if anyone else was killed or injured in the crash. This story will be updated once more information becomes available.