BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is dead after a head-on crash involving a semi-truck on Highline Road Thursday afternoon.

According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash was reported just before 2 p.m. on Highline Road near South Curry Street when a semi-truck and sedan collided.

Officials say the crash is impacting traffic in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.