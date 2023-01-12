BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least three people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle traffic collision in the Stallion Springs area, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.

The crash was reported near Stallion Springs Drive and Banducci Road at around 12:50 p.m., according to CHP.

Both lanes are blocked and there is a lot of debris in the roadway at Stallion Springs Drive. Avoid the area if possible.

According to the PulsePoint website, there is medical personnel at the scene.

As of 1:42 p.m., the CHP reported one of the injuries as minor.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.