BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has major injuries in a multi-vehicle crash on westbound Highway 58 at Chester Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.
According to CHP, at least three semi-trucks and other vehicles were involved in a crash that happened around 3:46 p.m.
One vehicle was reported as on fire, according to CHP.
The crash is impacting westbound traffic, expect delays.
It is not immediately clear what caused the crash.
This is a developing story.