BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has major injuries in a multi-vehicle crash on westbound Highway 58 at Chester Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.

According to CHP, at least three semi-trucks and other vehicles were involved in a crash that happened around 3:46 p.m.

One vehicle was reported as on fire, according to CHP.

The crash is impacting westbound traffic, expect delays.

It is not immediately clear what caused the crash.

This is a developing story.