At least 1 seriously injured after vehicle ends up down embankment on Hwy. 58 in Keene

KEENE, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has been seriously injured in a crash on Highway 58 in Keene.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting that at around 12:13 p.m., it received reports of an accident at the Highway 58/Highway 223 junction. The department said a gray sedan had a rollover and ended up down an embankment on the north side of the highway.

The CHP said the driver of a semi truck saw the accident and stopped to provide assistance.

This article will be updated once more information has been provided.

