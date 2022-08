BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person was hurt Saturday after a rollover crash on the Westside Parkway.

The collision was reported on at around 5:15 p.m. in westbound lanes of the Westside Parkway near the Mohawk Street onramp. A dark sedan was seen on its roof off the right side of the roadway. It was not clear what caused the crash.

Bakersfield police is investigating the collision and said injuries were listed as minor to moderate.