BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has suffered major injuries after a vehicle collided into a power pole Saturday afternoon in Shafter.

The crash reportedly knocked out power in parts of Shafter and northwest Bakersfield — an area at 7th Standard and Highway 43. PG&E’s website shows a little over 2,000 homes and businesses were without power following the crash.

The crash was reported just after 4:30 p.m. at Burbank Street and Shafter Avenue. It’s unclear what caused the crash, but according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, one vehicle overturned and at least one person suffered major injuries.

