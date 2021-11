BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has been hospitalized after they were hit by a vehicle.

Emergency crews were called to Planz Road near South High School and South P Street just before 6:15 p.m.

At least one pedestrian suffered minor to moderate injuries in the collision. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone one else was injured. No other details were immediately available.

