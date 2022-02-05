Hwy 58 westbound lanes temporarily closed following deadly crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died following a reported wrong way crash in westbound lanes of Highway 58 Saturday night near Tehachapi.

Westbound lanes are closed on Highway 58 beginning at Tucker Road in Tehachapi, Caltrans said late Saturday night. Traffic is being detoured to SR-202.

The crash was reported just before 10 p.m. involving a pickup truck and two semi trucks about a mile west of the Tucker Road offramp, according to CHP. The pickup truck was reported to be going eastbound in westbound lanes before colliding into a semi truck.

A coroner has been called to the site of the crash.