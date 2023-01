BAKERSFIELD, Calif, (KGET) — At least one person is dead following a rollover crash near Wheeler Ridge and Herring roads Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.

According to CHP, two people were out of a vehicle and they were searching for one other person.

The coroner will release the person’s identity at a later time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.