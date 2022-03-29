BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon around 7:22 p.m. Tuesday on Sandra Drive and South Chester Avenue.

Officers arrived on scene and said they saw a man lying in the middle of the street.

Neighbors said they believe it was a domestic dispute and that the person had gunshot wounds.

BPD officials said a man ran from the scene and tried to open nearby apartment doors before officers caught him. Officials said they are not positive if he is the shooter but they are detaining him.

Homicide detectives and a 17 News crew are on scene at the crime scene.

BPD has not officially ruled it a homicide.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.