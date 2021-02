BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died following a rollover crash Friday night northwest of Wasco.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash happened and Leonard and Blankenship avenues at around 7:45 p.m. CHP reports the car rolled over into a dirt field and landed on its roof.

Leonard and Blankenship avenues intersect about 5 miles west Highway 43.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

We will update this story as we learn more information.