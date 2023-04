BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is dead after a single vehicle rollover crash in McKittrick, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at the junction of highways 58 and 33 just before 3 p.m., according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.

The crash happened just north of G Street in McKittrick, according to the CHP page.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.