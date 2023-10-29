BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person was killed in a rollover crash Sunday afternoon along Highway 99 in Bakersfield.

Emergency responders were called to Highway 99 near the southbound Olive Drive onramp for a report of a crash just after 2:30 p.m.

An SUV appeared to have rolled over and came to a rest in grass along southbound lanes. At least one person was killed in the crash, according to a CHP officer at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the deceased at a later time.