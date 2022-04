BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died in a crash Thursday afternoon along Highway 43 north of Wasco.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash involving an SUV and a sedan was reported just before 3:45 p.m. at Highway 43 and Pond Road. Both vehicles ended up off the roadway and into a ditch.

One person was reported trapped inside the sedan following the crash. One person was pronounced dead, according to CHP.