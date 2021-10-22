Pedestrian killed in Oildale collision: CHP

UPDATE (8:26 p.m.) — According to CHP, reports the incident at Norris Road and Howard Avenue involved two separate collisions, one of the collisions left a pedestrian dead.

Editor’s note: This post was originally published on Oct. 19 and has since been edited with updates.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died following a collision Friday evening in Oildale, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision involving two vehicles was reported at Norris Road and Howard Avenue just before 7 p.m., according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

The cause of the collision was not immediately known and it was unclear if there were any other injuries.

We will update this story as we learn more information.