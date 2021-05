BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person was killed in a collision early Sunday morning in Lebec.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision was reported just after 5:45 a.m. along Interstate 5, at service road near Kern County Fire Station 56. One vehicle crashed through a fence just north of the fire station, CHP said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

