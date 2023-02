BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died following a crash Friday afternoon along Highway 65 east of Delano, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported just after noon on Highway 65, just south of Highway 155, according to the California Highway Patrol’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

A black sedan left the roadway and collided into a pole, according to CHP.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.