At least 1 dead in Hwy 166 crash east of Maricopa

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is dead following a rollover crash Saturday along Highway 166 just east of Maricopa.

The crash was reported on Highway 166 just east of Basic School Road at around 2:35 p.m., according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. It’s unclear what may have caused the collision or how many others may have been injured.

CHP reports the vehicle rolled over several times before landing near an orchard.

Kern County: State Route 166 CLOSED just east of Basic School Road due to solo vehicle traffic incident. pic.twitter.com/4fcIGjlYWx — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) June 26, 2021

CHP says eastbound and westbound traffic on 166 is closed just east of Basic School Road.

We will update this story as we learn more information.