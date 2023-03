BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person was killed in a crash Friday along Highway 14 in Mojave, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The three-vehicle crash was reported in the northbound lanes of Highway 14 just north of Meyers Road at around 11:20 a.m., according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

Details of what led up to the crash were not immediately available, but debris was reportedly blocking lanes.