BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a crash that killed in a head-on crash along Highway 58 east of Bakersfield.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision was reported just after 10 p.m. in eastbound lanes of Highway 58 just west of General Beale Road. At least one person has died.

It was not clear how many more people may have been injured. CHP is diverting traffic off at Towerline Road.

We will update this story as we learn more information.