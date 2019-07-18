At least 1 dead in Highway 43 head-on collision, CHP says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP says at least one person has died in a head-on crash involving a semi truck along Highway 43 just north of the community of Pond.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision just north of Schuster Road involved the semi truck and a sedan at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

CHP reported the sedan caught fire after the crash and spread into grass off the roadway.

Northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 43 were reported to be closed following the crash.

