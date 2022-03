BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died in a crash Saturday evening along Highway 178 in the Kern River Canyon.

The crash was reported just after 8 p.m. in eastbound lanes of Highway 178 just west of the Lower Richbar Picnic Area. Eastbound traffic on Highway 178 at the mouth of the canyon in Bakersfield.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. The cause of the crash was not immediately known.