BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died following a crash involving multiple vehicles on Highway 178 Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol Incident Information Page.

The crash happened around 9:22 a.m., prompting CHP to close the highway through the Kern River Canyon, according to a social media post from Caltrans District 6. It is unknown when it will reopen.

There is also rock slides blocking both lanes of the highway, according to a tweet from CHP.

CHP said travelers should use an alternative route.

This is a developing story.