At least 1 dead in head-on crash east of Weldon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died following a head-on crash Saturday along Highway 178 east of Weldon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision involving a pickup truck and a sedan was reported just before 11:45 a.m. on Highway 178 at Kelso Creek Road.

It was not immediately clear how many people may have been injured but at least one person was taken to Kern Medical for treatment.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.